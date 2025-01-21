NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regional growth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, and a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group PJSC (ADX: NMDC), has inaugurated an advanced fabrication yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, representing the next phase of strategic regional and global growth for the company.

Equipped with the latest features in automation and digitalisation, it also incorporates the latest fabrication processes and boasts a production capacity of 40,000 tonnes per year.

The 400,000 sqm state-of-the-art yard, part of the Ras Al Khair Special Economic Zone, will provide offshore facilities fabrication as well as onshore modularisation.

The fabrication yard will form part of an end-to-end solution in a wider maritime and offshore cluster which is designed to support industry. NMDC Energy has invested AED 200 million in to its Ras Al Khair yard to provide productive, safe and environmentally sound facilities, and it will embed the latest technologies to deliver efficiencies and reduce environmental impact.

Over the past five years, NMDC Energy has reinjected SAR 5 billion into the Saudi economy and industry, to support positive economic impact in the Kingdom, and the yard is a key milestone in its efforts to support KSA’s economic priorities.

Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said, “The inauguration of the Ras Al Khair yard represents a bold and exciting new chapter for energy cooperation for both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which will bring vast tangible benefits to both nations. We’re proud that NMDC Energy will serve as an engine of economic development by powering priority industries, enabling businesses, and advancing solutions across the energy value chain. We foresee vast opportunities to collaborate and to pursue projects in areas that will maximise the value of the resources in both our nations as well as ensure that the UAE and KSA remain leaders in the regional energy transition.”