NMO Chairman Meets Kuwaiti Minister Of Information And Culture

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 08:02 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO), met today with Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, during his visit to Kuwait.

The visit is part of ongoing bilateral exchanges between officials of both countries aimed at enhancing cooperation and joint action.

Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, and Dr. Nasser Muhaisen, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information of Kuwait, attended the meeting.

