No Accident Or Injury Reported During New Year Eve's Celebrations : Dubai Police

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

No accident or injury reported during New Year Eve&#039;s celebrations : Dubai Police

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2023) The Dubai Police confirmed that no accidents or injuries were reported across the 30 locations allocated for Dubai's 2023 New Year's Eve celebrations.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the professionalism and efficiency of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in securing the event, which successfully and smoothly controlled the traffic and ensured accessibility and safety to the celebrations.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri hailed the efforts of the Committee, which consists of 48 entities and institutions that tirelessly worked to ensure a thorough and careful readiness and preparation with 10,579 police officers and 5800 security guards, 1420 volunteers and 3651 patrols and vehicles, and 45 security boats deployed across the celebration locations.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs pointed out that the Force's 20,337 calls, of which the emergency hotline (999) received 19,147 calls, and the Force's non-emergency toll number (901) received the remaining 1190 calls since the beginning of 31st of December and until 6:00 am in 1st of January.

It is worth noting that the Transport Security Department (TSD), in cooperation with strategic partners, contributed to ensuring the safety of 2 million passengers during the New Year's Eve celebrations.

