Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:45 PM

No cases of coronavirus, close monitoring of 'mystery virus' in China: MoHAP

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, affirmed that it is closely following up on the latest updates with regard to the novel coronavirus emerging in China, adding that no cases were reported in the UAE.

In a statement, the ministry reassured that the outbreak does not pose any risk to the UAE’s public health at present.

A top senior official from the ministry noted that the ministry, in cooperation with its partners, follows a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, in accordance with the highest international practices, to ensure sustainable efficiency and protect society against any health pandemics.

The official added that the UAE is among the world’s best countries in epidemiological surveillance and appropriate response to health emergencies as per the World Health Organisation standards.

Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, emphasised that the Ministry of Health has taken all precautionary measures in cooperation with its strategic partners, and is ready to deal with any travel related coronavirus cases to be detected in the country.

Al-Rand noted that the ministry has made sure that all ports are on standby to handle coronavirus cases, highlighting the necessity of taking standard procedures when detecting any case, including informing health authorities, following necessary procedures and transporting patients to specific hospitals.

The Ministry of Health advises the public to follow preventive health measures and review educational flyers available on its website and official channels.

