No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: Minister

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) The Saudi Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, said no cases of infection with the new Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been recorded in the Kingdom to date.

"The Ministry of Health has implemented many strict precautionary measures to address the new Coronavirus and has strengthened monitoring and control procedures for this disease in the entry points to the Kingdom, in addition to flights coming directly from the Republic of China, as well as travelers coming from China through indirect flights, in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation," he added in statements carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

"The Health control center personnel are inspecting all arrivals from China and measuring their vital signs."