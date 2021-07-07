UrduPoint.com
No Change In Speed Of Radar Control On Sheikh Zayed Tunnel: Abu Dhabi Police

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Police has denied what is being circulated on social media about changing the speed of radar control on the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to be guided by the speed signs on both sides of the road, and the electronic screens, affirming that the speed of radar control in the tunnel is 80 km/h.

Abu Dhabi Police advised members of the public to take information from official sources and avoid publishing and circulating inaccurate and unconfirmed information through social media.

