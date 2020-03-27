No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increase of Opec+ countries: Saudi Ministry of Energy

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:45 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) A Saudi Ministry of Energy Official said that there have been no contacts between Saudi and Russian energy ministers over any increase in the number of Opec+ countries.
''There has been no discussion of a joint agreement to balance oil markets,'' the Saudi official quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying.