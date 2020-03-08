UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Coronavirus Cases Among Emirati Students Abroad: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad: Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) No coronavirus cases have been confirmed among a total 1,251 Emirati students learning in universities overseas, according to Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills.

Al Falasi made the statement in response to the reported novel coronavirus outbreak all over the world, and the state of emergency declared by some countries.

"We affirm that there are no reported infection cases among our students learning in various countries all over the world due to the coronavirus outbreak. We have contacted our consulates and attachés in many international capitals and cities where Emirati students are studying, to maintain ongoing coordination and the daily monitoring of their health status and the impact of current conditions on their studies," Al Falasi said.

"We are also communicating with official authorities and academic institutions in countries concerned to follow up the developments and decisions affecting our students, to undertake all relevant measures that will guarantee their safety.

We also are communicating directly with the students to ensure that they are in a stable condition, meet their needs, and inform them of the health instructions that must be followed," he added.

"We encourage Emirati students abroad to take all needed precautions and follow health and safety guidelines announced by the countries where they are staying," he said.

Al Falasi also noted that his ministry has published several instructions for Emirati students abroad, most notably to avoid crowded places and postpone unnecessary travel. He thanked the consulate officials for ensuring the safety of Emirati students and citizens abroad.

The minister praised the UAE’s role in preventing the spread of coronavirus outbreak inside the country and around the world, noting that there are 1,251 Emirati students studying in 16 countries, 642 of whom are in UK, 327 in the US, 120 in Australia, and 26 in Canada, along with other countries.

Related Topics

World Australia Education Canada UAE United Kingdom All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lithuanian FM discuss advancin ..

17 minutes ago

AED27.5 bn of share trades in Abu Dhabi, Dubai yea ..

32 minutes ago

Sheikha Latifa highlights cinema&#039;s role in cu ..

1 hour ago

GCC countries have prioritised people of determina ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia suspends entry, exit from Al Qatif to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.