No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad: Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) No coronavirus cases have been confirmed among a total 1,251 Emirati students learning in universities overseas, according to Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills.

Al Falasi made the statement in response to the reported novel coronavirus outbreak all over the world, and the state of emergency declared by some countries.

"We affirm that there are no reported infection cases among our students learning in various countries all over the world due to the coronavirus outbreak. We have contacted our consulates and attachés in many international capitals and cities where Emirati students are studying, to maintain ongoing coordination and the daily monitoring of their health status and the impact of current conditions on their studies," Al Falasi said.

"We are also communicating with official authorities and academic institutions in countries concerned to follow up the developments and decisions affecting our students, to undertake all relevant measures that will guarantee their safety.

We also are communicating directly with the students to ensure that they are in a stable condition, meet their needs, and inform them of the health instructions that must be followed," he added.

"We encourage Emirati students abroad to take all needed precautions and follow health and safety guidelines announced by the countries where they are staying," he said.

Al Falasi also noted that his ministry has published several instructions for Emirati students abroad, most notably to avoid crowded places and postpone unnecessary travel. He thanked the consulate officials for ensuring the safety of Emirati students and citizens abroad.

The minister praised the UAE’s role in preventing the spread of coronavirus outbreak inside the country and around the world, noting that there are 1,251 Emirati students studying in 16 countries, 642 of whom are in UK, 327 in the US, 120 in Australia, and 26 in Canada, along with other countries.