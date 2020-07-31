No coronavirus cases among pilgrims: Saudi Ministry of Health confirms

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZDALIFAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) Assistant Minister of Health and official spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Health, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdali, confirmed that no coronavirus cases were recorded among the pilgrims, nor any diseases affecting public health.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, this came during a press conference held Thursday evening in Makkah with the participation of Lieutenant-Colonel Talal Al-Shalhoub, security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, and Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj affairs, Dr. Hussein Al-Sharif, on the health status of pilgrims.