No Coronavirus Cases At Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital, SKSH, in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the initiatives of the UAE President, announced that it has no patients with confirmed coronavirus cases.

Dr. Chang Suk Suh, CEO of the hospital, stated that was the result of the significant national efforts carried out since the start of the crisis, as well as the constant monitoring by the UAE’s leadership and its strategy to support the national testing programme and promote preventive measures, leading to the early detection of cases, adoption of treatment protocols and increased recoveries.

Dr. Chang also praised the role of relevant national authorities, volunteers and medical teams in addressing the crisis, noting that since the World Health Organisation, WHO, declared the virus a global pandemic, the hospital has adopted the required preventive measures to protect patients, visitors, medical staff and workers.

The hospital now has no coronavirus cases and is ready to welcome patients, he added.

