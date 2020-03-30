No employee redundancies during pandemic: ADCB Group

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) ADCB Group, including Al Hilal Bank, today announced its commitment to ensure the continuity of employment at the Bank, pledging that no employee will be made redundant during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the announcement, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of ADCB Group, said, "The banking sector plays an important role in ensuring UAE residents and businesses are supported in these challenging times and ADCB Group recognises the importance of expressing solidarity with our employees and their families as they carry out their roles in this challenging period.

"

Following directions from the board, ADCB Group is making a pledge that no employee will be made redundant during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank will also continue to implement initiatives to drive greater efficiency and protect the value of our businesses.

ADCB continues to collaborate with all UAE government agencies and other leading private sector companies to ensure a swift and effective response to the economic challenges this health challenge is bringing.