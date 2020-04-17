UrduPoint.com
No Evidence Of COVID-19 Spreading Through Mail Or Parcels: WHO

Fri 17th April 2020

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or parcels: WHO

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) - Experts have adressed the concerns about spread of the pandemic through mail and parcels.

There is no evidence that the new coronovrius, COVID-19, is spreading through mail or parcels, Associated Press quoted the World Health Organisation and US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as saying on Thursday.

Mostly COVID-19 is spread from droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which are inhaled by people nearby.

Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them. It is still a good idea to wash hands thoroughly and regularly and avoid touching face after handling deliveries, said the AP report.

