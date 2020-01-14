No fees for caravans on beaches, online permits underway: Dubai Municipality

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) Individuals can now utilise their caravans for camping on Dubai's beaches without incurring fees, Dubai Municipality announced on Tuesday.

The decision was announced following directives by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

In a statement, Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, confirmed that camping with caravans on Dubai beaches designated for this purpose has become free of charge and that permits can be availed online on the Municipality website.

Al Hajri said that the move allows for camping enthusiasts and caravan owners in the emirate to enjoy the beach atmosphere throughout the year, especially during the winter season.

Individuals who want to camp on the beach must obtain a permit from Dubai Municipality, prior to heading out to the designated camp sites, Al Hajri explained.

Al Hajri noted that the beach currently designated for camping activities is situated in Al Sufouh area, adjacent to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Street.

"The applicant must enter the necessary data and documents through Dubai Municipality's website, and a permit will be issued immediately, which allows its holder to camp at the specified location for 15 days, noting that the permit aims to ensure proper planning for this type of beach use," Al Hajri explained.

He appealed to beachgoers in general and camping enthusiasts in particular, the importance of adhering to the regulatory and environmental guidelines and controls that define the uses of the beaches, out of concern for the safety, security and comfort of their visitors, and to ensure the preservation of the beaches and environment of the emirate.

He noted that Dubai Municipality working teams, in cooperation with other government bodies, will take the necessary steps towards site follow-up to ensure that everyone adheres to the regulatory controls that must be observed in this regard, and in a way that serves the public interest.

All public beaches in the Dubai have attained, for the third year in a row, the international accreditation of the Blue Flag programme, which confirms the commitment of Dubai Municipality to make all its beach facilities compatible with the standards required by the organisation. Standards include water quality, environmental sustainability, safety and security equipment, environmental awareness and education, as well as facilities and services.