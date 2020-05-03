No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compliant with market opening guidelines: Dubai Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) DUBAI, 2nd May 2020 (WAM) - The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy has implemented a new inspection campaign for shops and commercial establishments during the current phase of market reopening in the emirate.

All 474 businesses inspected on the 1st of May 2020 were found to be fully compliant with the reopening guidelines, with no fines or closure orders issued, while 14 outlets were warned for not displaying social distancing stickers.

The absence of violations or closures confirm the commitment of commercial establishments to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. The measures include wearing face masks and ensuring social distancing, as well as not opening fitting rooms and not conducting promotional offers, both of which are prohibited during the market re-opening phase.

Among the inspected high-street shops, 394 were found to have fully complied with the precautionary guidelines, with no closures, fines, or warnings issued to any of them.

The shops inspected were in Naif, Satwa, Al Rafaa, Al Dhaghaya, Abu Hail, Rashidiya, Qusais, Karama, Muhaisina, Gold Souq, and Frij Murar.

In addition, four shopping malls in Deira were also inspected, resulting in 14 outlets being warned for not displaying social distancing noticed and zero fines issued. Eighty outlets were found to be compliant with the measures in place.

The inspections started with the market opening time in the morning and lasted till the markets closed. Dubai Economy directed traders to comply with the COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as, wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing, and not conducting commercial activities between 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. during the National Disinfection Programme unless previous circulars exempted the activity from closing and allowed 24/7 operations.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.