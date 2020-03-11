UrduPoint.com
No Intention To End Academic Year: Education Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

No intention to end academic year: Education Ministry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of education termed what is being circulated on social media and across media outlets about its intention to end the academic year and continue the distance e-learning system till the end of the school year as ''inaccurate''.

In a statement, the ministry labelled such reports as ''sheer rumours and baseless'' and explained that no decision has yet been taken on this matter.

''We urge members of the public not to pay heed to such rumours and to refer to updates and instructions from official channels and sources on the ministry's website and social media accounts,'' the statement added.

''We will immediately announce any new developments. The interest of the students will always remain our top priority and the measures we take will serve their interest in tandem with the current situation,'' the statement added.

