UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Issue Looms Larger On Global Stage Than Trade: IMF

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:45 PM

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: IMF

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) The International Monetary Fund has warned anew against the impact of trade tensions, rising financial vulnerabilities and geopolitical uncertainties, calling for collective action to "uphold and modernise the international trade system."

In the Fund's Annual Report, which covers the activities of the Executive board and IMF management and staff during the financial year May 1, 2018, through April 30, 2019, David Lipton, Acting Managing Director, said, "No issue looms larger on the global stage than trade."

"Over the years, trade integration has brought enormous benefits around the world. But not everyone has benefitted, and there are distortions in the trade system that need to be reformed. Collective action is important to uphold and modernise the international trade system. It is also time to rethink the international architecture for corporate taxation to make it more fair, reflect changes in the global economy, and serve the interests of emerging and developing countries," reads the report, published on the Fund's portal.

"The global economy is at a delicate moment. The expansion of early 2018 has lost momentum, in large part in response to rising trade tensions.

There are threats from rising financial vulnerabilities and geopolitical uncertainties. These challenges call for policymakers to avoid missteps and to take the right policy steps: at home, across borders, and globally," added Lipton in the report's introductory message.

"First and foremost, policies must create conditions for people to succeed. Smarter fiscal policies can reduce inequality by striking the right balance between growth, debt sustainability, and social protection. Appropriately calibrated structural reforms can boost productivity and long-term, inclusive growth, which is especially important for those who have been left behind. Tackling corruption in its various forms will be critical to governments’ ability to build infrastructure and to expand public services. It will also help restore trust."

The report is available on the web and in print in nine languages Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese (excerpt), Russian, and Spanish. The Annual Report website includes the IMF’s financial statements for FY2019 and other background documentation.

Related Topics

Corruption IMF World Russia China German David April May 2018 2019 From Arab

Recent Stories

UN Actively Engaging With US, Russia Over Visa Den ..

11 minutes ago

Clashes in Hong Kong as face masks banned under ra ..

11 minutes ago

US Offers $5Mln for Information on IS Leader Behin ..

11 minutes ago

Paris, Berlin as 'Responsible' Sides Must Push US ..

11 minutes ago

UN chief reiterates his concern over Kashmir situa ..

19 minutes ago

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Balochi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.