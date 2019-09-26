No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalifa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, has said that the journey of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station, ISS, is a historic moment, realising the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's goal to enable the Emirati people to reach space.

His Highness added that the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has created the ideal environment to support the UAE’s overall excellence model and leadership.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa also praised the efforts of the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, stating, "Hazza is proof of the UAE’s excellence model," adding that there are no limits to the country's goals and ambitions.

"He is the first Emirati astronaut to travel to space, reflecting the global prominence of the Emirati space sector. It is also a message to the world that the Emirati youth are capable and qualified," His Highness continued.

Sheikh Sultan explained that the moment Al Mansoori arrived at the ISS was an exceptional achievement in the UAE’s history and the start of a new era of space exploration.

"Hazza is an inspiration and a role model for Emirati youth, as well as a symbol of a better and brighter future due to the support of the UAE’s leadership, who always invests in future generations," Sheikh Sultan concluded.