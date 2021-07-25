No maritime incidents reported during Eid Al Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) No incidents were reported across Dubai’s shores and near the Hatta dam and valleys during the Eid Al Adha Holiday, thanks to the unwavering efforts of the Dubai Ports Police Station, who oversaw the security and safety of Dubai beach-goers and tourists.

Dr. Colonel Hasan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, said Dubai marine rescue teams worked tirelessly during the Eid Al Adha holiday to secure Dubai’s waters. He praised the readiness of officers, individuals and divers in their preparations for emergencies, and lauded their keenness on following the carefully established security procedures to ensure that beachgoers adhere to safety instructions and measures, including their adherence to the previously announced precautionary measures to protect against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, First Lieutenant Jaber Ahmad Al Balooshi, Head of Maritime Security Section, said the success is due to the force’s proactive coordination, the development of an integrated security plan, and the intensification of maritime security patrols, whether on foot, bicycles, motorcycles, cars or boats, to improve the security and safety of the emirate’s waters and tourist attractions.

"Our officers and divers work around the clock to secure maritime navigation, and they are always ready for immediate intervention and response to emergency marine accidents ..They have received intensive training and they possess physical fitness that qualifies them for immediate and rapid intervention whenever required, whether at sea or on the beaches," he added.

Lt. Al Balooshi praised the commitment of beachgoers to safety guidelines, and their adherence to the precautionary measures against COVID-19, including their adhering to physical distancing and wearing face masks.