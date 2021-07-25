UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Maritime Incidents Reported During Eid Al Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 08:45 PM

No maritime incidents reported during Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) No incidents were reported across Dubai’s shores and near the Hatta dam and valleys during the Eid Al Adha Holiday, thanks to the unwavering efforts of the Dubai Ports Police Station, who oversaw the security and safety of Dubai beach-goers and tourists.

Dr. Colonel Hasan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, said Dubai marine rescue teams worked tirelessly during the Eid Al Adha holiday to secure Dubai’s waters. He praised the readiness of officers, individuals and divers in their preparations for emergencies, and lauded their keenness on following the carefully established security procedures to ensure that beachgoers adhere to safety instructions and measures, including their adherence to the previously announced precautionary measures to protect against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, First Lieutenant Jaber Ahmad Al Balooshi, Head of Maritime Security Section, said the success is due to the force’s proactive coordination, the development of an integrated security plan, and the intensification of maritime security patrols, whether on foot, bicycles, motorcycles, cars or boats, to improve the security and safety of the emirate’s waters and tourist attractions.

"Our officers and divers work around the clock to secure maritime navigation, and they are always ready for immediate intervention and response to emergency marine accidents ..They have received intensive training and they possess physical fitness that qualifies them for immediate and rapid intervention whenever required, whether at sea or on the beaches," he added.

Lt. Al Balooshi praised the commitment of beachgoers to safety guidelines, and their adherence to the precautionary measures against COVID-19, including their adhering to physical distancing and wearing face masks.

Related Topics

Police Station Dubai Dam

Recent Stories

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

2 minutes ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

17 minutes ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

47 minutes ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

1 hour ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.