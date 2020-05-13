UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No New Coronavirus Cases In Thailand For First Time Since 9th March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:00 PM

No new coronavirus cases in Thailand for first time since 9th March

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Thailand on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since 9th March, reported Reuters.

Thailand has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak escalated in January.

The Thai government continues to urge the public to wear masks, practice good hygiene and maintain social distancing measures, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Areas that are still at risk include Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as southern Thailand, where there have been a large number of cases in the past several weeks, Taweesin said.

Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,844 patients have recovered from infections and gone home.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok January March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 737 deaths with 34, 370 cases of ..

8 minutes ago

FM to participate in virtual meeting of SCO counci ..

20 minutes ago

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign A ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.