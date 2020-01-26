No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 26th January 2020 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre denied a rumour that a patient in Abu Dhabi was diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus, also known as 2019 nCoV, and added that the case pertains to a previous type of Coronavirus, which is not dangerous and that the patient is currently being treated.

The centre called upon the public to only pay attention to accurate information from the government health authorities and to avoid recirculating any information related to the disease, which could lead to negative effects.

The centre added that it is working with all authorities to ensure that proper measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

It also urged the public to contact the ISTIJABA emergency call centre on the toll-free number, 8001717, for any support or inquiries.