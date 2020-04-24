UrduPoint.com
No Onsite Spectators Of Ramadan Cannon This Year: Support Units Command

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

No onsite spectators of Ramadan cannon this year: Support Units Command

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd April 2020 (WAM) - As part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, the cannon firing ceremony to announce Iftar time during the holy month of Ramadan will continue this year but without spectators.

Colonel Talib Abu Talib from the Support Units Command told the Arabic language daily 'Al Khaleej' that nine sites were selected for the Ramadan cannons this year, including four in Abu Dhabi, one in Umm Al Qaiwain and one in Ras Al Khaimah.

"The Ceremonies Squadron of the Support Units Command fired three rounds today immediately after the announcement of Ramadan. The Squadron will fire one round every day to announce Iftar time and three rounds to announce Eid Al Fitr at the end of the holy month," he added.

The cannons entered service in 1970 by the then Abu Dhabi Defence Force. It was re-introduced as a means to announce Iftar time in 2014 after restructuring the Ceremonies Squadron within the Support Units Command.

