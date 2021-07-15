No toll, free parking in Abu Dhabi during Eid holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi's toll gate system (Darb) will be free of charge during Eid Al Adha holiday starting Monday, 19 July 2021, according to an announcement of Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Toll gate charges will resume on Saturday, 24th July 2021 during usual peak hours from 7:00 to 9:00 AM, and from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, it added.

It has announced that its surface public parking spaces will be free of charge during the days of Eid holiday.

ITC also announced the working hours of Customer’s Happiness Centres, bus and ferry services schedules.

Customer’s Happiness Centres ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday starting Monday, 19 July, 2021 until Sunday, 25 July 2021. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi and Darb apps. Additionally, customers may contact ITC’s Call Centre: 80088888 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 around the clock.

MAWAQiF Service Surface parking spaces will be free of charge during the holiday starting Monday, 19 July 2021 until 7:59 AM on Saturday, 24 July 2021.

Additionally, Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge during the official holiday.

ITC has called upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow. ITC also urged the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 9:00 PM to 8:00 AM.

Bus Services ITC stated that during Eid Al Adha holiday, additional 100 trips will be operated every day on main routes in order to ensure meeting the public demand and avoid bus overcrowding. Public bus users are requested to follow the precautionary measures and use Darbi app to check trips timings and avoid waiting in the bus shelters.

Public bus services timings in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will follow Friday and official holidays schedule.

Ferry Services During the holiday, ferry services will continue to operate between Dalma Island and Jebel Al Dhanna port, and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands.