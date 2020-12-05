UrduPoint.com
No Traffic-related Deaths During 49th National Day Holiday: Sharjah Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) Traffic accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah, during the celebrations of the 49th UAE National Day holiday, recorded zero deaths, while the call centre in the Central Operations Room received 20,282 calls between emergency and non-emergency.

Colonel Jassim bin Hada Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Department at Sharjah Police, said, "The Central Operations Room dealt with 17,293 phone calls during the holiday through the number 999, designated for emergency cases, while it received 2,989 non-emergency calls to the number 901, which contained General inquiries, and police services provided while on vacation.

On the traffic side, Lt. Col. Mohammad Ali Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, indicated that the administration had redoubled efforts to enhance traffic safety on the roads, by publishing patrols extensively, which included internal and external road patrols and support to secure the movement of road users during the holiday.

He added that the administration dealt with all traffic accidents, which recorded no deaths. Most of the accidents occurred due to excessive speeding, not leaving enough distance between vehicles, and being busy on the road.

