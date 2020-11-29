UrduPoint.com
No Tremors Felt In UAE After Earthquake Rocks South Iran: National Seismic Network

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks south Iran: National Seismic Network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale was recorded in south Iran at a depth of 10 km at 8:24 UAE local time, according to the NCM National Seismic Network.

The NCM National Seismic Network affirmed that no tremors were felt in the UAE after an earthquake shook Iran on Sunday morning.

