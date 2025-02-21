Open Menu

Noatum Maritime Partners With ASRY To Provide Marine Services In Bahrain

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group's Maritime and Shipping Cluster, has formed a joint venture (JV) with Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard Company (ASRY) for the provision of marine services in Bahrain.

The collaboration aims to sharpen the current marine service offering at ASRY Shipyard on an exclusive basis by leveraging Noatum Maritime's operational expertise and modern fleet and then will target external clients within Bahrain.

The JV's initial operational scope includes towage and mooring, which will be carried out utilising existing vessels owned by Noatum Maritime.

Commencing operations with 4 ASD tugs and a mooring boat, replacing ASRY's current fleet and marine services, the JV will scale up to leverage the full suite of maritime solutions available through Noatum Maritime. Existing personnel will be retained to ensure seamless continuity of operations.

By integrating Noatum Maritime's expertise in harbour towage, marine logistics, and offshore operations the JV will drive operational efficiency, scalability and industry best practices.

Although the business segment operates towage services in markets like Mauritius, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, it is its first international move with the full suite of marine services for Noatum Maritime.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime and Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, said that this collaboration strengthens the group's regional presence and enables it to leverage its expertise in marine services, while providing service excellence through the modern efficient fleet.

Ahmed AlAbri, CEO of ASRY, stated, "Partnering with Noatum Maritime marks a significant step forward in solidifying our marine services offering. With their expertise and cutting-edge fleet, we are confident that this JV will set new standards for efficiency, reliability and service excellence."

Related Topics

Business Kuwait Company Oman Bahrain Saudi Arabia Mauritius Mozambique Market Industry Best Arab

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

21 minutes ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

36 minutes ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

50 minutes ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

1 hour ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

1 hour ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

3 hours ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

3 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

4 hours ago
 UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East