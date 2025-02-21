Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group's Maritime and Shipping Cluster, has formed a joint venture (JV) with Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard Company (ASRY) for the provision of marine services in Bahrain.

The collaboration aims to sharpen the current marine service offering at ASRY Shipyard on an exclusive basis by leveraging Noatum Maritime's operational expertise and modern fleet and then will target external clients within Bahrain.

The JV's initial operational scope includes towage and mooring, which will be carried out utilising existing vessels owned by Noatum Maritime.

Commencing operations with 4 ASD tugs and a mooring boat, replacing ASRY's current fleet and marine services, the JV will scale up to leverage the full suite of maritime solutions available through Noatum Maritime. Existing personnel will be retained to ensure seamless continuity of operations.

By integrating Noatum Maritime's expertise in harbour towage, marine logistics, and offshore operations the JV will drive operational efficiency, scalability and industry best practices.

Although the business segment operates towage services in markets like Mauritius, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, it is its first international move with the full suite of marine services for Noatum Maritime.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime and Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, said that this collaboration strengthens the group's regional presence and enables it to leverage its expertise in marine services, while providing service excellence through the modern efficient fleet.

Ahmed AlAbri, CEO of ASRY, stated, "Partnering with Noatum Maritime marks a significant step forward in solidifying our marine services offering. With their expertise and cutting-edge fleet, we are confident that this JV will set new standards for efficiency, reliability and service excellence."