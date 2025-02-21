Noatum Maritime Partners With ASRY To Provide Marine Services In Bahrain
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group's Maritime and Shipping Cluster, has formed a joint venture (JV) with Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard Company (ASRY) for the provision of marine services in Bahrain.
The collaboration aims to sharpen the current marine service offering at ASRY Shipyard on an exclusive basis by leveraging Noatum Maritime's operational expertise and modern fleet and then will target external clients within Bahrain.
The JV's initial operational scope includes towage and mooring, which will be carried out utilising existing vessels owned by Noatum Maritime.
Commencing operations with 4 ASD tugs and a mooring boat, replacing ASRY's current fleet and marine services, the JV will scale up to leverage the full suite of maritime solutions available through Noatum Maritime. Existing personnel will be retained to ensure seamless continuity of operations.
By integrating Noatum Maritime's expertise in harbour towage, marine logistics, and offshore operations the JV will drive operational efficiency, scalability and industry best practices.
Although the business segment operates towage services in markets like Mauritius, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, it is its first international move with the full suite of marine services for Noatum Maritime.
Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime and Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, said that this collaboration strengthens the group's regional presence and enables it to leverage its expertise in marine services, while providing service excellence through the modern efficient fleet.
Ahmed AlAbri, CEO of ASRY, stated, "Partnering with Noatum Maritime marks a significant step forward in solidifying our marine services offering. With their expertise and cutting-edge fleet, we are confident that this JV will set new standards for efficiency, reliability and service excellence."
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation
ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
More Stories From Middle East
-
Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain6 minutes ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation21 minutes ago
-
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications21 minutes ago
-
ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities36 minutes ago
-
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza50 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominates Vuelta a Andalucía, Volta ao Algarve2 hours ago
-
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 20252 hours ago
-
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent3 hours ago
-
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares3 hours ago
-
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 20253 hours ago
-
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country4 hours ago
-
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy4 hours ago