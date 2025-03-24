Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro-Ro joint venture

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group's Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has taken delivery of its first LNG powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) Ro-Ro vessel which will be utilised by the recently formed JV with Erkport, "United Global Ro-Ro."

Forming part of Noatum Maritime's Ro-Ro expansion strategy, the newbuild vessel, named UGR Al Samha, a flagship for the Ro-Ro business, boasts 12 decks covering a total area of 59,331 sqm with a capacity of more than 7,000 car equivalent units (CEU).

LNG powered PCTC vessels offer a range of benefits, particularly in relation to addressing environmental concerns and improving operational efficiency, including reduced emissions compared to traditional fuel, cleaner operations due to minimal impact on air quality and cost efficiencies through fuel economy, performance and reduced maintenance costs.

The use of LNG also aligns with the UAE's long-term decarbonisation targets and plans to achieve net emissions by 2050 and is a key component of Noatum Maritime's plans to transition its fleet to alternative fuels.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime and Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, "The incorporation of UGR Al Samha, the LNG-powered PCTC vessel into our United Global Ro-Ro fleet marks a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable shipping and operational excellence.

"By leveraging cleaner fuel technology, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint but also ensuring compliance with global regulations and enhancing value for our customers. This addition underscores our dedication to driving innovation and supporting the transition towards a greener maritime industry."

The vessel will join the existing fleet being operated by United Global Ro-Ro and will be deployed mostly on routes within the middle East, Asia and the Mediterranean, to connect global hubs and enhance vehicle logistics and high and heavy cargo transportation in a sustainable manner.

