Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has established a new Joint Venture (JV) with Erkport, a Turkish-based company with a proven track record in the Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) shipping industry, launching a Ro-Ro liner business with integrated networks.

Under the terms of the agreement, Noatum Maritime, the largest provider of diversified maritime services in the middle East region, will own a 60 percent stake in the JV, with Erkport owning the remaining 40 percent.

Strategically positioned to connect key ports in the automotive industry, the venture, operating under the brand "United Global Ro-Ro" will provide an integrated product for global automobile movement, along with high and heavy transportation.

In parallel, it will develop and integrate regional feeder networks catering to diverse markets, as well as enhance the accessibility and reach of the Ro-Ro liner services across Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, South Africa, the Arabian Gulf, and Asia, connecting regional and international hubs.

The partnership aims to consolidate both parties' extensive fleet and logistical infrastructure, with operational expertise and reliability, creating a business optimised for Ro-Ro feeder shipping operations.

Noatum Maritime and Erkport will jointly deploy Container Ro-Ro (ConRo), Pure car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), and Ro-Ro vessels on the commencement of operations.

In total, the JV will start with 11 vessels deployed on five services.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, "The demand for efficient cargo transportation continues to rise, and this strategic partnership allows us to expand in the Ro-Ro shipping industry, consistently explore new markets and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

He added that this venture is set to further streamline operations through integrated regional feeder networks, reduce transit times, and enhance cargo delivery efficiency. Moreover, Erkport's established presence and experience in the Ro-Ro sector, along with their successful track record in developing and managing their own Ro-Ro business, make them an ideal collaborator for this joint venture.

Tolga Emrah Gezgin, Chairman of the Erkport, said, "This partnership with Noatum Maritime marks a significant milestone as we join forces to expand the Ro-Ro shipping and vehicle logistics sector.

"Erkport's market knowledge and expertise in Ro-Ro operations, combined with Noatum Maritime's extensive global network and capabilities creates a powerful collaboration that will unlock opportunities for each of us, and of course our customers."