Noble Human Values Left By The Late Sheikh Zayed Represent True Wealth, Pride And Dignity For UAE's People: Hind Al Maktoum

Noble human values left by the late Sheikh Zayed represent true wealth, pride and dignity for UAE’s people: Hind Al Maktoum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has stated that the Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19th Ramadan every year, represents a national occasion, in which "we recall the noble values embodied by the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

"The late Sheikh Zayed laid the foundations of the voluntary and charitable work for which the UAE was known, to become a symbol of goodness and giving and an example to be emulated in charitable and humanitarian work In the world," Hind said in a statement on the occasion.

She noted, "The UAE celebrates today the anniversary of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which bears the name of the pioneer of the humanitarian work who made goodness, giving, and fraternity solid pillars of the UAE Union."

"Sheikh Zayed provided the world with a unique experience in the comprehensive renaissance based on giving and tolerance as core values and a well-established approach that the UAE is pursuing under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to become today at the forefront of countries supporting global humanitarian work.

"

Sheikha Hind added that the noble human values and traditions left behind by the late Sheikh Zayed represent the true wealth and source of pride and dignity for the UAE people, and current and future generations learn from them how to sacrifice all the dear and precious for the sake of the nation.

