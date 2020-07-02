UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NOC Discusses Preventive Measures For Participants With Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:30 PM

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants with Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) The National Olympic Committee and the Organising Committee of Tokyo Summer Olympic Games discussed organisational matters and precautionary measures relating to the Games, which Tokyo will host next year.

Attendees of the meeting, which was held via a remote video technology last night, included Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs, and Butti Al Abdouli, Director of Performance Follow-up and Development at the NOC. Overseas attendees included Michel Kamrouf, International Relations Officer for West Asia at the International Olympic Committee, and Gabriel Andreid, Logistics Officer, Olympic Village, Tokyo.

The NOC officials reviewed the efforts of the Organising Committee of Tokyo Olympic Games under the current conditions, with particular emphasis on the protection and safety of athletes and sports officials during their participation in sports competitions or stay at the Olympic Village. During the meeting, the Organising Committee stressed its commitment to prioritising health issues and addressing health concerns throughout the Games, over and above the prior precautionary measures in place.

The NOC confirmed its participation in this biggest sports showpiece worldwide and the readiness of qualified UAE athletes to compete in the Games. The NOC will attend the opening and closing ceremonies and lend all sorts of support to the host country for the success biggest sporting event.

"The Organising Committee of Tokyo Olympic Games has taken extra-effective and accurate measures to reassure the participating sports delegations and missions. The Organising Committee has taken several steps to realise that vision, especially as regards the quick handling of sports injuries and the use of hi-tech in the entry and exit from the Olympic Village," Al Tayeb said.

He pointed out that federations could hold sports camps for qualified athletes in Tokyo or other cities in coordination with the Olympic Solidarity. The federation would accordingly prepare the timetable and plan.

Related Topics

Technology Sports UAE Noc Tokyo Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

DubaiNow application processes 700,000 transaction ..

21 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Says Whelan's Sentence Effective ..

2 minutes ago

Bannu commissioner inaugurates development schemes ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Admin imposed over Rs 6.5 m fine on 21, ..

2 minutes ago

Blast kills watchman, 12 anti-personnel mines defu ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Thanks Russians for Taking Part in Vote on C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.