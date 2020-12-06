NOC supports Anas Al Otaiba’s candidacy for presidency of AIBA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) The National Olympic Committee, NOC, Secretariat-General sent a message to all Olympic committees around the world encouraging them to support the candidacy of Anas Al Otaiba, President of the Asian and Emirati Federations and First Deputy to the President of the International Boxing Association, AIBA, for presidency of the AIBA in the election that will take place remotely on Saturday, 12th December, 2020.

In the message, the NOC stressed that Al Otaiba is a distinguished sports professional who has significant administrative experience of more than 25 years, during which he rose through local and international ranks, starting at the UAE Boxing Federation before becoming a member of the Executive Office of the Asian Boxing Confederation, then the President of the Asian Boxing Confederation, and then the Deputy to the President of the AIBA.

The message also noted that Al Otaiba has an ambitious vision to serve boxers around the world.

Al Otaiba thanked the NOC, led by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for supporting not only in his candidacy for the AIBA's presidency but also, his candidacy during the Asian Boxing Confederation election that he won in 2018.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Otaiba said, "The election will not be easy, as there will be strong opponents, but we are betting on our ambitious programme aimed at achieving the AIBA's development, good governance and transparency, to bring it back on the right track."