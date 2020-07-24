NOC webinar to discuss future of Olympic movement after COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) The National Olympic Committee, NOC, will hold a webinar on Sunday about the future of the national and international Olympic movement after the coronavirus.

The webinar features five topics highlighted by changes in the Olympic movement and their impact on sports in the UAE.

Discussions will also cover the role of the NOC in supporting national federations in future, challenges facing the Olympic movement of the UAE following COVID-19, digital challenges to sports practices, and opportunities to be targeted in dealing with the Olympic movement following COVID-19 pandemic.

A line-up of officials and personnel concerned with the Olympic movement will address the webinar. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Secretary-General of the NOC, will deliver the opening address. Participants include Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association; Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Head of the Digital Government; Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain, Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports; Mohammad Fadil Al Hamli, President of the National Paralympic Committee; Ali Mohammad Bu Jsaim, President of the UAE Centre for Sports Arbitration; Dr.

Rima Al Hosani, President of the National Anti-Doping Committee; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Welfare and Activities Sector at the Ministry of Education; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council; Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women's Union, and Brigadier General Khaled Shuhail, Vice President of the Sports Police Union.