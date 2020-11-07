NOC’s Sports Medicine Committee endorses job designations, develops e-platform for registering medical staffs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) The Sports Medicine Committee at the National Olympic Committee has endorsed the designations and cards of affiliated medical staffs that is compatible with the medical permits issued by the health authorities in the UAE.

It also created an electronic platform for requests received for registration or renewal.

The step conforms to the vision of the NOC and the General Authority of Sports as well as various health entities. It stems from the need to ensure the safety of athletes and ensure they get the best medical treatments from licenced medical staffs. The step also stressed to clubs the importance of licencing their medical facilities and staff.

The Sports Medicine Committee is keen on implementing the top sports practices and delivering diverse high-class and quality services according to the NOC’s strategy. The committee endorsed the job designations of the medical staff in preparation for the issuance of professional cards compatible with the licence issued by the medical authorities. These cards do not constitute a medical licence in any way, rather, they are means of defining the identity of the medical staffs in operation, which reflects the compliance of the clubs and federations with the resolution of the General Authority of Sports.

Dr. Hashel Al-Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sports Medicine Committee, stated that the committee was seeking to facilitate the task of medical teams by enabling them to obtain cards and accreditation required in the field of sports medicine by benefitting from technology in a way that would save the effort and time. "Such a step is in line with the directions of our leadership to adopt digital transformation in business. The committee has developed an electronic platform to receive and approve requests received from medical staffs, which will serve the goals of the committee and the interest of the sport in the UAE," he noted.

"The committee sent a circular on 7th October last year to all sports clubs and federations stating that it would not accept requests for issuing cards to medical teams not licenced by the health authorities. It stressed the importance of adhering to the decisions of the committee for the benefit for the entire sports sector," he further added.