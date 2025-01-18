#Nohkwa_17_January: Global Reach Exceeds 100 Million Views
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) The hashtag #Nohkwa_17_January, which embodies the Arabic concepts of nobility and chivalry, has ascended to the top of the trending list in the UAE on the X platform. This hashtag has garnered significant global attention, amassing over 100 million views to date
The Arabic hashtag has gained significant traction, reaching 16.
8 million users and exceeding 100 million impressions, demonstrating remarkable user engagement. This widespread participation reflects the strong resonance of the hashtag's core values of unity and solidarity within the online community.
The hashtag's ongoing success highlights the UAE's growing digital prominence and its capacity to effectively leverage social media to cultivate a strong sense of national identity and community on a global scale.
