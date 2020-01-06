Nomination closes for Abu Dhabi Awards

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee has announced the end of the nomination period for the Awards’ 10th cycle following a successful campaign that saw community-wide participation.

For the first time in its 15-year history, the nomination process for the Abu Dhabi Awards was completely digitised. This change simplified the process for citizens and residents who were keen to recognise the good deeds they observed within their communities.

The Abu Dhabi Awards saw a wide range of engagement with nominators from 100 different nationalities and a total of 11,500 nominations, more than double the number of digital nominations received in the 2017 round.

Recipients for the 10th cycle of the Abu Dhabi Awards will be selected and evaluated based on the good deeds they performed, irrespective of their age, nationality, or place of residence.

Eisa Alsubousi, member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee said, "We have been incredibly touched and humbled by the number, breadth and quality of nominations received over the last months.

The nominations highlighted scores of inspiring stories of people from all walks of life."

The Abu Dhabi Awards seek to celebrate selfless individuals from across the country and beyond who have made a positive impact on the UAE.

Since its inception in 2005, the Awards received a quarter of a million nominations and recognised 80 individuals from 16 different nationalities for their contributions to community development, healthcare, scientific research, arts and culture as well as the preservation of the UAE’s history, cultural and natural environment.

The recipients of the 10th cycle of the Abu Dhabi Awards are set to be announced during the first quarter of 2020 at the official ceremony attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.