Nominations Are Now Open For Second Round Of Award For Bullying Prevention In Schools

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Department of education and Knowledge and the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, has announced the opening of registration for the second round of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood Prevention of Bullying in Schools Award.

The move is based on the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF.

The award aims to enhance a safe school environment for children and to encourage the school community to provide more and create a fair competition to highlight creative initiatives and ideas.

The Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood opened the registration online at bpa.scmc.gov.ae, announcing 30th September, 2020, as the deadline for accepting applications.

The award categories include public and private schools, teachers, students, parents and those of similar equivalents from technicians, nurses, students, social workers, and academic and professional counsellors.

Requirements needed for a nomination for the award are that schools, whether government or private, teachers and technicians, have distinct participation in initiatives aiming at reducing bullying. Students nominating themselves should provide a detailed clarification of their initiatives or activities and implementations that have achieved success in reducing bullying. Parents can also participate in presenting their support and positive participation in bullying prevention programmes.

In the event of a candidacy, all groups are required to participate to explain the initiatives and projects that took place during 2019 and 2020.

During October 2020, candidates will be evaluated through interviews and evidence they have presented supporting their efforts. The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood will announce the results and honour the winners in an official ceremony on 20th November, 2020, which coincides with International Children's Day.

