Nominations for 4th Emirates Energy Award now open

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DSCE, is accepting nominations for the fourth edition of the Emirates Energy Award, EEA, 2020, that will be held in conjunction with the Expo 2020 Dubai, under the theme, 'Inspiring Innovation for Sustainable Energy'. The deadline for the submission of applications is 31st December 2019.

The EEA 2020 award nomination covers the middle East and North Africa region and aims to encourage individuals and companies to rationalise the use of energy. The award not only recognises the best practices and pioneering works in energy and water efficiency, but also acknowledges solutions in alternative energy or renewable energy production, sustainability and environmental conservation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE and President of the EEA, said, "The EEA is well aligned with the Eight Principles of Governance launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that highlight the importance of enhancing the quality of living, as well as attracting the best talent and minds across varied categories.

In addition, it encourages contributions from the best minds in shaping the future of energy efficiency management, as well as devising new ways of energy production to retain excellence, create new economic opportunities, and enhance competition and leadership sustainability for Dubai and the UAE across sectors. The EEA will also support talent and innovators regionally and globally so that it reinforces Dubai’s role as a global platform for talent and innovation."

Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the DSCE and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the EEA, said, "We aim to attract the latest technologies in sustainable projects to mitigate climate change. The UAE has several ambitious and innovative projects to decrease CO2 emissions across the world and build a sustainable future. It is imperative that we highlight these activities so that we become role models for the world."

Nominations for the EEA are open to everyone, including innovators and creators from the private and public sectors, as well as researchers, scientists and innovative institutions. The winners of this edition will get a chance to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai.