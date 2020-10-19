Nominations invited for 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, HCHF, today launched the 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity with a global call for nominations.

The award, created in 2019 to recognise outstanding work by individuals or entities in creating breakthroughs and driving human progress, has previously been awarded to His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of Catholic Church and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His Eminence Dr Ahmad al Tayeb.

The two leaders were presented with the award following their historic signing in Abu Dhabi of the Document on Human Fraternity, which calls for all people to put aside the difference in the pursuit of progress through understanding, reconciliation and peace.

The 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which includes a prize of one million Dollars, is the first time the award has been opened to nominations.

The award is named in homage to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, the late Ruler of Abu Dhabi and founder of the United Arab Emirates, whose values of humility, humanitarianism and respect epitomise the enduring ideals it seeks to celebrate.

Nominations for the award can be made by members of government, former heads of state, Supreme Court judges, UN leaders, leading academic and cultural figures, HCHF members and international NGO heads.

The recipient or recipients of the 2021 award will be decided by an HCHF-appointed independent committee of experts. The committee includes Catherine Samba-Panza, former President of the Central African Republic; Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, former Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia; Rt. Hon. Michaelle Jean, 27th Governor-General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada; Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura and Adama Dieng, former UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide.

Judge Mohamed Abdulsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, said, "The award is named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose journey embodied the values of co-operation and peaceful co-existence.

"We are honoured to be the custodian of this initiative, which is testament to the commitment of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to strengthen human relations, build bridges of dialogue and enhance understanding and co-operation between nations."

Adama Dieng said, "We are delighted to invite nominations for the 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

"The award is an opportunity to recognise people around the world who are deeply committed to initiatives that bring people together and promote peaceful co-existence.

"The judging committee will consider people or entities anywhere in the world who are leading by example by collaborating selflessly and tirelessly, across divides, to deliver real and positive change."

HCHF member and 2011 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee said, "Human beings are at our best when we are working together.

"Division is always the enemy of progress because it prevents the sharing of knowledge necessary for game-changing innovation and fosters misunderstanding that can lead to conflict and violence.

"I am proud to be a member of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity because it is committed to bringing people everywhere together, in the spirit of peaceful co-existence and mutual advancement.

"Likewise, I am honoured to be associated with the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which celebrates men and women who exemplify the imperative to break down barriers and work across divides to improve life for everyone."

The nominations process will close on December 1 and the winner or winners will be announced on February 4, 2021.