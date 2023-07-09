Open Menu

Nominations Now Open For World Police Summit Awards 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2023) The Executive Office of the World Police Summit (WPS) has announced the opening of nominations for the World Police Summit Awards 2024, which is scheduled to run from 5th to 7th March 2024.

The Awards will encompass ten categories, celebrating the dedication and efforts of security experts, specialists, police leaders, and all personnel involved in law enforcement worldwide. These individuals dedicate their lives to maintaining global and local community safety and stability, persevering to uphold the highest international standards despite all challenges.

Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering in Dubai Police and Head of the Executive Office of the World Police Summit, stated that, in the past two years, the WPS awards succeeded in attracting hundreds of applications from law enforcement sectors.

"The WPS Awards provide a platform to showcase outstanding policing and security efforts and offer the opportunity to honour the noble services and sacrifices of selfless police figures," he said.

Brigadier Al Mualla explained that this year's edition of the WPS Awards feature three new categories, bringing the total awards to ten: Excellence in Criminal Investigation, Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Programmes, Excellence in Forensic Science, Innovative Police Force, Excellence in Road Safety, Best Police App of the Year, Excellence in Customer Service, Inspiring Female Officer, People of Determination Excellence and Good Samaritan.

The deadline for submitting entries is 2nd November,2023. Those wishing to participate can learn more about each category and submit entries via https://www.worldpolicesummit.com/world-police-awards/awards/.

The three-day Summit will convene over 100 global police leaders, 170+ exhibitors, and a multitude of speakers and experts from over 109 countries. With the goal of fostering knowledge exchange and sharing best practices, nearly 140 sessions are planned across the event.

The Summit has become the foremost event in the world that brings together elite global police leaders, security experts, and law enforcement agencies in one place to collaborate, exchange information, and discuss the latest developments in relevant fields.

