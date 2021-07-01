UrduPoint.com
Nominations Open For 2022 Zayed Award For Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity opened nominations today, for the 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, an independent global award recognising individuals and entities who have made profound contributions to human progress and the facilitation of peaceful coexistence.

The award, which includes a US$1 million prize, was established in February 2019 to mark the historic meeting between the Head of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi, where the two great figures signed the Document on Human Fraternity and became the first honorary recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

This year’s launch of the award comes at a crucial moment for our world, which is recovering from increased suffering and inequality because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity looks forward to recognising nominated individuals and entities who are serving as beacons of hope for humanity.

Nominations for the 2022 award can be made by qualified nominators in the following categories: members of government; current and former heads of state; members of parliament; presidents of supreme courts; United Nations (UN) senior executives; heads of international non-governmental organisations (NGOs); university presidents; influential figures, spiritual leaders, and intellectuals; members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity; and past Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honourees.

The award is named in honour of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Founder of the UAE. It epitomises values of humility, tolerance, and respect, which Sheikh Zayed was known for.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is presented at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on 4th February, every year, the UN-recognised International Day for Human Fraternity. This marks the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb.

The 2022 award will be decided by an HCHF-appointed independent committee.

The 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honourees were United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, and Latifa Ibn Ziaten, Founder of the IMAD Association and an activist against extremism.

Secretary-General Guterres said the award inspires him to continue his "determined commitment for human unity and global peace," while Ibn Ziaten praised the award for helping her continue her fight "for love, tolerance, and human fraternity."

The nomination process will close on 1st December, 2021, and the honouree(s) will be announced on 4th February, 2022.

