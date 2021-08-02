UrduPoint.com

Nominees Announced For UAE Pro League Awards

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:00 PM

Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The nominees for the UAE Pro League Awards 2020-2021 have been announced, the voting for which opened today and concludes on 5th August, 2021, with the winners to be revealed in a highly anticipated ceremony on 16th August, 2021.

The Golden Ball for the best Emirati player will see competition between Abdullah Ramadan, Ali Mabkhout, Khalifa Al Hammadi (Al Jazira), Abdulaziz Haikal (Shabab Al Ahli), AbdulSalam Mohammed, Majid Rashid (Ittihad Kalba), Fabio Lima (Al Wasl), Suhail Al Noubi, Sultan Al Shamsi (Bani Yas), and Shaheen AbdulRahman (Sharjah).

As for the Golden Ball handed to the best foreign player, the nominees are Thulani Serero, Milos Kosanovic (Al Jazira), Sasa Ivkovic, Nicolas Gimenez, Gaston Suarez, Joao Pedro (Bani Yas), Ryan Mendes, Toze (Al Nasr), Dodo (Khor Fakkan), and Cartabia (Shabab Al Ahli).

Mahdi Ali (Shabab Al Ahli), Marcel Keizer (Al Jazira), Daniel Isaila (Bani Yas), Abdulaziz AlAnbari (Sharjah), and Jorge Da Silva (Ittihad Kalba) will be vying for the Leader award for the best coach.

The Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper will see competition between Fahad Al Dhanhani (Bani Yas), Adel Al Hosani (Sharjah), Jamal Abdullah (Ittihad Kalba), Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira), and Majed Nasser (Shabab Al Ahli).

Meanwhile, the Golden Boy award for the best young Emirati player list includes Majid Rashid (Ittihad Kalba), Ahmed AlHammadi (Al Dhafra), Hussain Mahdi (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh (Al Wasl), and Khalid Salem (Hatta).

As for the newly introduced Golden Boy award dedicated to the best young player in the "Resident" and "born in the UAE" categories, the shortlist includes Igor Jesus (Shabab Al Ahli), Lucas Pimenta (Al Wahda), Ahmed Abunamous (Bani Yas), Gláuber Lima (Al Nasr), Oumar Traore, Mohamed Rabii (Al Jazira), Luan Pereira (Sharjah), Braian Ramirez (Hatta), Moftau Owolabi, and Mohamed Mustafa (Fujairah).

The UAE Pro League offers multiple voting channels, as fans can cast their votes through the UAEPL official website and the mobile app.

In addition, fans can vote for their player of the year, the goal of the season, and the best online sports platform through UAEPL’s official social media accounts.

Related Topics

Sports Mobile Vote Social Media UAE Sharjah Young Luan Pereira Bani Rashid Salem Lima August Gold Best Coach Ramadan

Recent Stories

Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gol ..

Discus star Allman gives USA much-needed Tokyo gold medal

37 seconds ago
 'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step ..

'Scared' Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step in treble gold bid

39 seconds ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

40 seconds ago
 Resolution of Kashmir issue responsibility of worl ..

Resolution of Kashmir issue responsibility of world community: Qamar Zaman Kaira ..

42 seconds ago
 France May Develop Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 ..

France May Develop Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 by Fall - Vaccination Coordina ..

45 seconds ago
 ACS gives away appreciation certificates to three ..

ACS gives away appreciation certificates to three ACs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.