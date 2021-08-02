Nominees announced for UAE Pro League Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The nominees for the UAE Pro League Awards 2020-2021 have been announced, the voting for which opened today and concludes on 5th August, 2021, with the winners to be revealed in a highly anticipated ceremony on 16th August, 2021.

The Golden Ball for the best Emirati player will see competition between Abdullah Ramadan, Ali Mabkhout, Khalifa Al Hammadi (Al Jazira), Abdulaziz Haikal (Shabab Al Ahli), AbdulSalam Mohammed, Majid Rashid (Ittihad Kalba), Fabio Lima (Al Wasl), Suhail Al Noubi, Sultan Al Shamsi (Bani Yas), and Shaheen AbdulRahman (Sharjah).

As for the Golden Ball handed to the best foreign player, the nominees are Thulani Serero, Milos Kosanovic (Al Jazira), Sasa Ivkovic, Nicolas Gimenez, Gaston Suarez, Joao Pedro (Bani Yas), Ryan Mendes, Toze (Al Nasr), Dodo (Khor Fakkan), and Cartabia (Shabab Al Ahli).

Mahdi Ali (Shabab Al Ahli), Marcel Keizer (Al Jazira), Daniel Isaila (Bani Yas), Abdulaziz AlAnbari (Sharjah), and Jorge Da Silva (Ittihad Kalba) will be vying for the Leader award for the best coach.

The Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper will see competition between Fahad Al Dhanhani (Bani Yas), Adel Al Hosani (Sharjah), Jamal Abdullah (Ittihad Kalba), Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira), and Majed Nasser (Shabab Al Ahli).

Meanwhile, the Golden Boy award for the best young Emirati player list includes Majid Rashid (Ittihad Kalba), Ahmed AlHammadi (Al Dhafra), Hussain Mahdi (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh (Al Wasl), and Khalid Salem (Hatta).

As for the newly introduced Golden Boy award dedicated to the best young player in the "Resident" and "born in the UAE" categories, the shortlist includes Igor Jesus (Shabab Al Ahli), Lucas Pimenta (Al Wahda), Ahmed Abunamous (Bani Yas), Gláuber Lima (Al Nasr), Oumar Traore, Mohamed Rabii (Al Jazira), Luan Pereira (Sharjah), Braian Ramirez (Hatta), Moftau Owolabi, and Mohamed Mustafa (Fujairah).

The UAE Pro League offers multiple voting channels, as fans can cast their votes through the UAEPL official website and the mobile app.

In addition, fans can vote for their player of the year, the goal of the season, and the best online sports platform through UAEPL’s official social media accounts.