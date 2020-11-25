Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 revealed

(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for seven of the individual trophies that will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on 17 December 2020.

Two expert panels – one for women’s football and one for men’s football – have selected the candidates for each category.

Shortlists for the player, goalkeeper and coach prizes also announced.

Public voting is open on FIFA.com and will run until 9 December 2020 (23:59 CET).

FIFA will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories listed above on 11 December 2020.