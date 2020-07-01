Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volume in UAE equity markets

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Non-Arab foreigners traded to the tune of AED6.3 bn of shares in June, or 30 percent of the total volume of transactions conducted across the Abu Dhabi and Dubai financial markets, according to figures released by the two bourses.

The total trades in the two markets hit AED20.3 bn in June, AED12.47 bn of which in Dubai Financial Market, and AED7.

83 bn in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The statistics confirm more tendency among non-Arab investors to purchase at DFM, while in Abu Dhabi, they tended more to sell shares.

In more detail, their purchases in ADX in June valued about AED1.5 bn while sales stood at around AED1.8 bn In Dubai, they purchased around AED1.6 bn in shares while their sales stood at AED1.41 bn, therefore accounting for 24.1 percent of the total transactions conducted in there last month.