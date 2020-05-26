UrduPoint.com
Non-essential Retailers Will Be Able To Reopen In England From 15 June: UK PM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 12:45 AM

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in England from 15 June: UK PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that all non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in England from 15 June, as part of plans to further ease the lockdown, according to BBC news.

However, the move is "contingent on progress in the fight against coronavirus", and retailers will have to adhere to new guidelines to protect shoppers and workers, the PM added.

Outdoor markets and car showrooms will be able to reopen from 1 June.

It comes as the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK rose by 121 to 36,914.

Johnson said new guidance had been published for the retail sector "detailing the measures they should take to meet the necessary social distancing and hygiene standards".

"Shops now have the time to implement this guidance before they reopen," he said. "This will ensure there can be no doubt about what steps they should take."

