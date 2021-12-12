Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iceland

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK, has presented his credentials as the UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Iceland to Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, President of Iceland.

Belhoul also conveyed to Jóhannesson the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sincere wishes to his country and people for further development and prosperity.

President Jóhannesson reciprocated the sentiment, expressing his best wishes to the UAE leaders. He also wished Belhoul success in performing his duties and strengthening relations between their countries.

Belhoul also expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Iceland and his keenness to enhance bilateral ties.

The meeting explored UAE-Iceland cooperation and ways to enhance it to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.