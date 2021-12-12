UrduPoint.com

Non-Resident Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Iceland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iceland

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK, has presented his credentials as the UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Iceland to Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, President of Iceland.

Belhoul also conveyed to Jóhannesson the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sincere wishes to his country and people for further development and prosperity.

President Jóhannesson reciprocated the sentiment, expressing his best wishes to the UAE leaders. He also wished Belhoul success in performing his duties and strengthening relations between their countries.

Belhoul also expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Iceland and his keenness to enhance bilateral ties.

The meeting explored UAE-Iceland cooperation and ways to enhance it to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Iceland United Kingdom Best

Recent Stories

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of crede ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

2 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

2 hours ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

2 hours ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.