Non-resident UAE envoy presents credentials to King of Lesotho

MASERU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, has presented his credentials to King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho, as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to Lesotho, at the royal palace in the capital, Maseru.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to King Letsie III the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further development and prosperity for the Kingdom of Lesotho.

King Letsie III, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE government and its people further progress and prosperity.

The Lesotho King welcomed Ambassador Al Hameli, wishing him success in his new role and assuring the Emirati diplomat that he will receive all assistance required to help him fulfil his duties in promoting relations between the two countries.

He also expressed his admiration for the steps taken by the country in consolidating its position as a global centre for trade and tourism, which qualified it to host Expo 2020 Dubai. He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the kind invitation extended to him to participate in Expo, indicating his country's aspiration to actively participate in this global event.

The meeting also touched upon ways to further develop bilateral relations in various fields.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride at representing the UAE in Lesotho and his keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.