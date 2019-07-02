‘Noor Abu Dhabi’ a pillar of emirate’s sustainability plans: Department of Energy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi is a leading international partner in addressing climate change, with 'Noor Abu Dhabi' as a pillar of the emirate's sustainability plans to preserve the global ecosystem, said Awaidha Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

Al Marar added that Abu Dhabi’s commitment to implementing the Paris Agreement 2015 and its dedication to creating new economic and investment opportunities to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030 to overcome worldwide challenges standing in the way of enhancing people’s wellbeing and prosperity.

Commenting on the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting proceedings, Al Marar said, "Hosting the preliminary meetings for the UN 2019 Climate Summit showcases Abu Dhabi’s leadership on the international stage and its role in shaping the future of mankind."

"It is another milestone to be added to the UAE’s portfolio, further highlighting our international responsibilities," he continued.

Al Marar noted, "The energy sector is both a key player in combatting global climate change and an effective instrument for shaping the future of vital economic sectors around the world. Abu Dhabi Department of Energy adheres to the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership as it works to enhance the sector’s contributions towards achieving the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

"Furthermore, we are leading the Emirate’s efforts to preserve the environment through advanced technological solutions in energy efficiency and rationalising consumption, as well as promoting renewable and clean sources to ensure the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi and - by extension - the rest of the Emirates.

"

Al Marar highlighted the importance of Noor Abu Dhabi, a significant milestone in the journey towards renewable energy and maximising utilisation of Abu Dhabi natural resources, including solar power.

"The Noor Abu Dhabi plant is one of the world’s largest independent solar power plants with a production capacity of 1,177 MW. The project helps increase renewable energy production while reducing the use of natural gas in electricity generation, which, in turn, cuts the emirate’s carbon emissions by one million metric tonnes annually and supports national sustainable development goals," he said.

He explained that one of the key successes in the development of Noor Abu Dhabi was the installation of solar panels that produced 200 MW during peak time in one month only, while the plant deployed 3.2 million panels in total.

The Chairman went on to say that the growing global demand for energy necessitates a special focus on improving energy efficiency to maximise operational performance and balance peak demand with peak consumption.

"The execution of Noor Abu Dhabi project as a joint venture between UAE and international parties is another example of Abu Dhabi offering investment opportunities for the private sector. Noor Abu Dhabi is yet another great example of successful realisation of energy cost efficiency and production optimisation," he concluded.