Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches Launch Programme To Support Bengali Blind Children

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) On the occasion of World Braille Day, Noor Dubai, in collaboration with CITIZEN Watches, distributed 100 Braille watches to the Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organisation (BERDO) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The collaborative humanitarian activity is to support 100 blind and visually impaired students enrolled at the BERDO. The students travel from all over Bangladesh to join the boarding school to learn Braille and other topics to help them achieve a strong academic base. The institute also helps graduate find suitable jobs and empowers them to overcome the disability and become active members of the society.

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of the Noor Dubai Foundation, said, “There is a profound need for rehabilitation to help strengthen health systems in rehabilitation services. The global rehabilitation 2030 initiative, launched in 2017 by the World Health Organisation, aims at making rehabilitation an essential health service crucial for achieving universal health coverage.

"Globally, around 253 million people suffer from visual impairment, 80 percent of it is curable or avoidable. About 750,000 people in Bangladesh are suffering from blindness.

Around 1.5 million children in Bangladesh are suffering from low vision.”

For his part, Yasuhiro Sakuma, General Manager of Citizen Watches Gulf Co at the middle East office of CITIZEN WATCH CO. Japan, commented, “It is indeed a great honour for CITIZEN to be part of this noble initiative, and we are very grateful to Noor Dubai in supporting us to accomplish the brand’s vision."

“The services provided by BERDO cover many aspects of rehabilitation of the blind and the visually impaired, the institute supports students by providing accessibility to affordable rehabilitation services including housing, education, training and empowering students with the tools needed to achieve independence. The institute also assist in finding jobs for the blind and visually impaired," he added.

Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, expressed his pleasure at participating in the celebration of World Braille Day in Bangladesh through the facilitation of the collaboration between Noor Dubai Foundation and Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organisation.

