Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disorders in Hatta

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Noor Dubai Foundation, a UAE-based charity focused on the prevention of blindness and visual impairment globally, recently launched a campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disorders in Hatta.

As part of the campaign, Noor Dubai Foundation will provide free eye examinations and treatment to residents of Hatta.

The campaign partners include Hatta Hospital, the Community Development Authority, Al Jaber Optical, as well as a number of government and private entities in Hatta.

So far, 500 residents have benefitted from this campaign, and the Foundation has provided 152 glasses and referred more than 78 patients to hospitals in Dubai to seek treatment in collaboration with Noor Dubai Foundation.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Chairman of the board of the Noor Dubai Foundation and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, highlighted that since its inception and up until 2022, Noor Dubai has succeeded in benefitting 33 million people around the world, through its treatment, preventive and awareness programmes.

Al Ketbi emphasised that Noor Dubai Foundation is committed to continue serving populations across the globe to help combat preventable eye diseases and recognises the impact of eye problems on the health and lives of those affected, from quality of life to learning and livelihood.