UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noor Dubai Foundation Launches Website

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:15 PM

Noor Dubai Foundation launches website

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Noor Dubai Foundation, today, launched its website with an aim to increase awareness on eye health nationally, regionally and internationally.

The portal will also help raise support for eye health programmes, especially for those in countries of need.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Noor Dubai Foundation, said during the launch ceremony that the NGO has come a long way since its inception in 2008 and has benefitted more than 27 million people.

"The website will highlight our programmes and further help strengthen our network and partnership opportunities, so that we can continue to provide eye care and the gift-of-sight to those in countries of need," he explained.

Al Qutami thanked the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their patronage and support of humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives.

Commenting on the website launch, Dr. Manal Taryam, Noor Dubai Foundation CEO and Board Member, said, "As a member of several international affiliations such as the International Agency for Prevention of blindness and the International Coalition for Trachoma Control, it is critical that our official communication channels shed light on our programmes in order to strengthen our network and partnership opportunities.

She went on to note that Noor Dubai works with government bodies to help countries achieve their UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 3 Good Health and Well-being, SDG 1 No Poverty, and SDG 6 Clean water and Sanitation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Water UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Sudanese Pound Government Million

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives credentials of UAE Ambassa ..

2 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs.90 million for installing solar ..

7 minutes ago

EU Hopes Tehran to Remain Compliant With JCPOA - M ..

7 minutes ago

Strache Says to Return to Politics as Soon as Situ ..

7 minutes ago

Herbert knocks out Monfils in Halle

7 minutes ago

Bangladesh v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.