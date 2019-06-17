Noor Dubai Foundation launches website

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Noor Dubai Foundation, today, launched its website with an aim to increase awareness on eye health nationally, regionally and internationally.

The portal will also help raise support for eye health programmes, especially for those in countries of need.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Noor Dubai Foundation, said during the launch ceremony that the NGO has come a long way since its inception in 2008 and has benefitted more than 27 million people.

"The website will highlight our programmes and further help strengthen our network and partnership opportunities, so that we can continue to provide eye care and the gift-of-sight to those in countries of need," he explained.

Al Qutami thanked the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their patronage and support of humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives.

Commenting on the website launch, Dr. Manal Taryam, Noor Dubai Foundation CEO and Board Member, said, "As a member of several international affiliations such as the International Agency for Prevention of blindness and the International Coalition for Trachoma Control, it is critical that our official communication channels shed light on our programmes in order to strengthen our network and partnership opportunities.

She went on to note that Noor Dubai works with government bodies to help countries achieve their UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 3 Good Health and Well-being, SDG 1 No Poverty, and SDG 6 Clean water and Sanitation.