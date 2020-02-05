Noor Dubai Foundation to announce results of Dubai Eye Health Survey this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Noor Dubai Foundation announced that it would reveal the results of the Dubai Eye Health Survey, launched last December in partnership with the Dubai Statistics Centre, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The survey is targeting 2,190 persons who are 40 years and older, out of which 664 are Emiratis and 727 are expatriates. It is aimed at gathering population-based data over visual impairment in Dubai to learn about the magnitude and causes of eye impairment in the city and plan preventive strategies accordingly.

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of Noor Dubai Foundation and CEO of Dubai Health Authority’s Primary Healthcare Sector, called on those within the research sample to participate in the comprehensive eye screening.

Dr. Taryam revealed that the screening only takes 25-30 minutes per participant and includes a blood test, measuring eye pressure and taking pictures of the retina, as high eye pressure and diabetes, are the leading causes of eye problems in the UAE, and there is a need to ascertain the causes of visual diseases and impairment in Dubai.

She highlighted the importance of supporting the survey as it provides information that is crucial to the strategic development of eye healthcare in Dubai, in addition to providing relevant information needed to plan future projects that will affect the local economy.

She said it is important for the public to support the survey, which is expected to end in April, to contribute to its success.

Dr. Taryam concluded by commending the efforts of the survey partners, which include the DHA, Dubai Statistic Centre, Medcare Hospital, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, Noor Bank, The Centre of Eye Research Australia and Rivoli Eye Zone.

Data will be collected from within four DHA Primary Healthcare Centres that have an ophthalmology clinic comprising Nad Al Hamar, Al Towar, Al Mizhar, Al Mankhoul, as well as two private entities, including Al Zahra Hospital Dubai and Medcare Eye Centre.